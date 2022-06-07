Economic concerns loom ahead of Indian EV startups

Even as the world recovers from the pandemic, commodity costs and geopolitical tension have set the stage for an economic recession. Economists would argue that downturns are part of the modern financial system, but that doesn't make its impact less difficult. Even the Reserve Bank of India said that recent global concerns have hurt the country's economic recovery.

Many Indian startups realize this now. After years of easy funding, venture capitalists and investors are becoming more cautious of where their money goes. This has prompted startups to tighten their belts, lay off staff, and in some cases, shut down completely. The local newspaper, Economic Times, reported in May that about 9,000 people were fired in two weeks in the city of Bangalore alone, a significant number for small companies.

But it's not just the fund crunch that's hurting startups. High attrition, changing consumer behavior after the pandemic, and inflation are also factors to consider. Investors who were earlier interested in the projected earnings of startups are increasingly looking at the current financial status and viability. That some of the major unicorns, like Paytm and Zomato, have had disappointing IPOs has also made things worse.

Adjusting to the new normal

According to Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global Mobility, many companies are forced to come to terms with a new normal after the pandemic. The conditions are becoming difficult, especially for startups that are still heavily reliant on external investors for operations.

"During the pandemic, many business ideas seemed great, but when you actually come to profitability, they weren't viable," Gupta said. "Many startups are still on life-support funding from big investors. But now, many of these investors have decided to pull money. So, we can really see that there is a liquidity crunch now."

Puneet Gupta, director, S&P Mobility

Photo: S&P Mobility

This situation raises concerns for the EV industry, which is also dependent on the incentives that the government has promised. Gupta suggested that although sustainable mobility will be the Indian government's focus, the global economic concerns in the short term could force it to take up more austere measures.

Industry players voiced a similar opinion, although most remain optimistic because investors may still consider this an emerging sector. Shreyas Shibulal, the founder of Micelio Mobility, said that EV companies are already low on capital.

"As it is, the capital available for EV tech is low and is perhaps a small allocation from existing VCs," Shibulal said. "That said, it is an upcoming sector where several investors are yet to take a bet or taking early bets - so that should keep the interest in this sector alive."

Meanwhile, sales of EV scooters, which had skyrocketed in India over the last two years, plummeted in May after some fire-related incidents raised concerns. Ola Electric and Hero Electric, two companies leading the market, posted 30% and 50% decline.

Dealing with the downturn

The main concern among investors and industry players is about some companies that may have bitten off more than they can chew. In recent years, several Indian startups have projected ambitious goals that may not be attainable.

"Companies that have always been disciplined in investing for growth don't have to worry," Shibulal pointed out. "Excessive capacity building during the last two years of funding boom is now being tapered or slashed."

Shreyas Shibulal, founder, Micelio Mobility

Photo: Micelio

Gupta added that companies with a solid foundation would look to focus on the technology at the moment and focus on building their brand in certain specific markets. This is significant because several recent fire incidents have raised concerns about the safety of electric vehicles.

"They must focus on technology and be region-specific," Gupta said. "Also, they need to cut down on costs. I see a lot of startups projecting unrealistic expectations. High goals are good and necessary, but in many cases, we see EV startups just assembling components they procure from different places."

Improvement in time

So when will the situation improve? Gupta suggests that some companies, especially entry-level ones, may have to reorient and rethink their strategies. Startups may also have to work with larger, traditional automobile makers who are now keen to enter the EV segment.

A recent presentation from Sequoia Capital for the founder community also said that after years of rewarding hyper-charged growth, the focus is now on profitability. Companies need to pause, reassess, and focus on sustainable growth.

Other VCs like Y-Combinator have also expressed similar sentiments recently. But while the situation is concerning, Shibulal is optimistic that there is enough capital to support valuable businesses, and things can be expected to get better in another two quarters.