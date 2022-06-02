Global wafer foundry industry, 2022

The global wafer foundry industry embraced brisk market demand and raked in a total of exceeding US$100 billion in 2021 revenues, representing an on-year growth of 26%.

Abstract

Going into 2022, although the COVID-19 and the inflation may somewhat dampen the shipment momentum of electronic devices, the global wafer foundry industry can maintain high order visibility with customers entering into long term agreements (LTA).

Their 2022 revenues are projected to further grow 20% to top US$130 billion. Despite the promising outlook, end device market demand and geopolitical factors could still pose concerns over the global wafer foundry industry's revenue growth.

Uncertainties including COVID-19 resurgences, the rising inflation and geopolitical risks have exerted pressure on the global economy and consumer spending.

Table of contents