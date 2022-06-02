中文網
    Global wafer foundry industry, 2022

    Eric Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Semiconductor Special Report Database services.
    The global wafer foundry industry embraced brisk market demand and raked in a total of exceeding US$100 billion in 2021 revenues, representing an on-year growth of 26%.
    Abstract

    Going into 2022, although the COVID-19 and the inflation may somewhat dampen the shipment momentum of electronic devices, the global wafer foundry industry can maintain high order visibility with customers entering into long term agreements (LTA).

    Their 2022 revenues are projected to further grow 20% to top US$130 billion. Despite the promising outlook, end device market demand and geopolitical factors could still pose concerns over the global wafer foundry industry's revenue growth.

    Uncertainties including COVID-19 resurgences, the rising inflation and geopolitical risks have exerted pressure on the global economy and consumer spending.

