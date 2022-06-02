Global wafer foundry industry, 2022

Going into 2022, although the COVID-19 and the inflation may somewhat dampen the shipment momentum of electronic devices, the global wafer foundry industry can maintain high order visibility with customers entering into long term agreements (LTA).
Their 2022 revenues are projected to further grow 20% to top US$130 billion. Despite the promising outlook, end device market demand and geopolitical factors could still pose concerns over the global wafer foundry industry's revenue growth.
Uncertainties including COVID-19 resurgences, the rising inflation and geopolitical risks have exerted pressure on the global economy and consumer spending.
Table 1: Key factors affecting Taiwan's wafer foundry industry in 2022 (demand and supply)
Table 2: Global top-5 wafer foundry monthly capacity and expansion plans, 2021-2022 (k units of 8-inch wafers)
Table 3: Global top-5 wafer foundry revenues, 2021-2022 (US$b)
Table 4: Key wafer foundry roadmaps of sub-14nm nodes, 2019-2022
Table 5: Top-5 noble gas import sources and ratio by wafer foundry hubs