中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:41
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Vehicle

    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    The largest electric two-wheeler (E2W) brand in India, Ola Electric, is reportedly looking for land to build a factory for electric four-wheelers (E4W) and EV battery cells, which may be larger than its existing FutureFactory which has helped to widen the production capacity gap between Ola Electric and its competitors.

    The Economic Times, citing sources, reported that Ola Electric is negotiating with five states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, to acquire 1,000 acres of land to build a factory for manufacturing battery cells and E4W, which will be a separate factory different from the 500-acre FutureFactory, the world's largest E2W factory.

    Ola Electric is the company eligible for two Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for advanced chemistry cells and electric and fuel-cell vehicles, both announced in March. Ola Electric committed to investing in a production capacity of 20GWh for battery cells, but sources told Reuters that Ola Electric is considering investing in 50GWh of cell capacity to meet its own EV demand.

    The 5-billion unicorn announced in 2021 that it would build the world's largest E2W factory, FutureFactory, and launch E4W products. Although the current production capacity of the FutureFactory is far less than the promised 10 million units a year, it is enough to beat Ola Electric's competitors and helps to grab market share in the E2W market.

    Vahan Dashboard data shows that Ola Electric, which only shipped 240 units in December 2021, sold 12,696 E2Ws in April, overtaking Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech to become the top E2W seller in India.

    Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, told Fortune India that the EV market had become a production game, adding that Ather Energy could only produce 30% of its order book, and Hero Electric did not produce a single vehicle in April. According to Gulati, Hero Electric will not be able to reclaim the top position until its production capacity catches up with Ola Electric.

    Credit: AFP

    Credit: AFP

    Categories
    Vehicle
    Tags
    India manufacturing Ola Electric vehicle
    Related stories
    Apr 28
    India EV sales to slow down after fire incidents
    Mar 23
    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot
    Feb 25
    Ola Electric said to build a 50GWh battery cell plant
    Related topic
    Asia
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing