Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing

The largest electric two-wheeler (E2W) brand in India, Ola Electric, is reportedly looking for land to build a factory for electric four-wheelers (E4W) and EV battery cells, which may be larger than its existing FutureFactory which has helped to widen the production capacity gap between Ola Electric and its competitors.

The Economic Times, citing sources, reported that Ola Electric is negotiating with five states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, to acquire 1,000 acres of land to build a factory for manufacturing battery cells and E4W, which will be a separate factory different from the 500-acre FutureFactory, the world's largest E2W factory.

Ola Electric is the company eligible for two Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for advanced chemistry cells and electric and fuel-cell vehicles, both announced in March. Ola Electric committed to investing in a production capacity of 20GWh for battery cells, but sources told Reuters that Ola Electric is considering investing in 50GWh of cell capacity to meet its own EV demand.

The 5-billion unicorn announced in 2021 that it would build the world's largest E2W factory, FutureFactory, and launch E4W products. Although the current production capacity of the FutureFactory is far less than the promised 10 million units a year, it is enough to beat Ola Electric's competitors and helps to grab market share in the E2W market.

Vahan Dashboard data shows that Ola Electric, which only shipped 240 units in December 2021, sold 12,696 E2Ws in April, overtaking Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech to become the top E2W seller in India.

Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, told Fortune India that the EV market had become a production game, adding that Ather Energy could only produce 30% of its order book, and Hero Electric did not produce a single vehicle in April. According to Gulati, Hero Electric will not be able to reclaim the top position until its production capacity catches up with Ola Electric.

Credit: AFP