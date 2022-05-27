Intel foundry status and expansion plan

Although Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy are essentially focusing on pushing its process technologies, its foundry service business allows it to engage in joint development with customers and thereby shorten the R&D cycle and reduce the costs by sharing them with clients.
To win over customers for Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and build a complete foundry ecosystem are the goals for Intel.
In view of the challenges in technology, capital and ecosystem that it will have to overcome when rolling out IFS, not only is Intel accelerating its advanced process technology R&D but it also has plans to build new fabs in the US and Germany.
Table 1: Major weaknesses of Intel foundry and strategies to fix them
Chart 2: TSMC and Intel EUV equipment number, 2020-2022 (units)
Chart 3: Intel revenue and capex structure 2021-2026 (units)
Table 4: Applications of different nodes by foundry companies