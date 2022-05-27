中文網
    Intel foundry status and expansion plan

    Eric Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    DIGITIMES Research believes Intel investing in advanced process technologies and restarting the foundry services business are strategies that are able to complement each other.
    Abstract

    Although Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy are essentially focusing on pushing its process technologies, its foundry service business allows it to engage in joint development with customers and thereby shorten the R&D cycle and reduce the costs by sharing them with clients.
    To win over customers for Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and build a complete foundry ecosystem are the goals for Intel.
    In view of the challenges in technology, capital and ecosystem that it will have to overcome when rolling out IFS, not only is Intel accelerating its advanced process technology R&D but it also has plans to build new fabs in the US and Germany.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$14,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    foundry Intel semiconductor
