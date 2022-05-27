Intel foundry status and expansion plan

DIGITIMES Research believes Intel investing in advanced process technologies and restarting the foundry services business are strategies that are able to complement each other.

Abstract

Although Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy are essentially focusing on pushing its process technologies, its foundry service business allows it to engage in joint development with customers and thereby shorten the R&D cycle and reduce the costs by sharing them with clients.

To win over customers for Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and build a complete foundry ecosystem are the goals for Intel.

In view of the challenges in technology, capital and ecosystem that it will have to overcome when rolling out IFS, not only is Intel accelerating its advanced process technology R&D but it also has plans to build new fabs in the US and Germany.

