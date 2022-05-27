中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, May 27, 2022
    14:32
    light rain with thunder
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Maxscend to commercialize production of SAW filters
    4min ago
    Korean chipmakers urge government support to foster and keep talent
    10min ago
    NXP to double down on R&D to support India's chip-making plans
    11min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Acer-affiliated companies expand business scales

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Acer expects its subsidiaries' and affiliates' expanding business scales to help weather the impact of inflation and other negative factors on its overall performance in the second half of 2022.

    Acer CEO and chairman Jason Chen said the company's subsidiaries and affiliates have been greatly affected by the COVID-induced lockdowns in southern and eastern China, inflation, interest rate raise by Taiwan's central bnk, and the Russia-Ukraine war recently.

    Acer has over 20 subsidiaries, many of which have already become publicly listed. One subsidiary is expected to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2022, while another one or two will follow suit in the second half of the year.

    Meanwhile, Acer e-Enabling Business (AEB) has been approved for listing on the mainboard of the Taipei Exchange, and Highpoint Service Network's application to publicly issue its stock was approved this January.

    Chen said Acer has discovered an effective formula to expand the business scales of its subsidiaries, and he expects the group to have more than 10 publicly listed subsidiaries by the end of 2022.

    Despite disruptions in the notebook supply chain, Acer's subsidiaries posted impressive revenue numbers in April, with the combined revenues of Acer's publicly listed subsidiaries registering a 34.7% on-year increase. Altos Computing, an Acer subsidiary that provides high-performance computing and cloud computing solutions, also saw a 114% on-year increase in its April revenue.

    Acer noted that non-PC/display businesses had contributed 21.9% to the group's April revenue, up from the 14.4% during the same period last year.

    Led by Acer Group's Pan-Asia Pacific Operations president Andrew Hou, Altos Computing has set up new subsidiaries in India and Thailand in 2022 to expand its presence in local server markets.

    AcerPure, which specializes in home appliances, has also introduced its new air purifier series to Taiwan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, and it is planning to begin selling the products in France, Germany, and other European markets in 2022.

    Categories
    IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    2022 Acer business inflation IPO subsidiary
    Companies
    Acer
    Related stories
    May 26
    Inflation impacts consumer market more than commercial, says Acer
    May 19
    Acer announces new PCs and hardware for back-to-school season
    Feb 21
    Acer to invest in blockchain startup Starbit Innovation
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 27, 10:24
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:39
    2022 ASC 100: Toyota Motor reigning in top 10 for the 2nd year
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    2022 ASC 100: Semiconductor companies lead well in profit margin
    Thursday 26 May 2022
    Actron gains from new energy vehicle applications
    Thursday 26 May 2022
    Taiwan tech firms deepen deployments for future vehicles