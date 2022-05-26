ICT firms explore automotive cybersecurity solutions

Taiwan-based ICT companies have expanded their businesses into the future vehicle market, placing a strong focus on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and automotive cybersecurity solutions.

With existing presence in the 5G, consumer electronics, AIoT, and smart manufacturing markets, ICT firms are actively exploring solutions for Level 2+ autonomous vehicles.

While future vehicles are like high-end computers on wheels, cybersecurity risks for these vehicles are much higher than those for consumer electronics. By taking control of the vehicles, hackers could not only endanger the drivers and road users but also use the vehicles for terrorist attacks.

Noting that every chip inside a vehicle is a target for cyberattacks, industry sources said there are two ways to mitigate automotive cybersecurity risks.

First, by using a domain control unit to manage automotive MCUs, the number of node points inside a vehicle can be reduced, and hackers would have less attack targets, the sources said. Second, automakers could design more complicated automotive electrical structures so that hackers would have difficulty taking control of the entire vehicle, the sources said, adding that ICT firms must upgrade the traditional cybersecurity approaches that they have adopted to prevent software/hardware hacking.