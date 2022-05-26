WiBase unveils cold chain management solutions at Computex 2022

WiBase Industrial Solutions, a subsidiary of the Wistron Group, is showcasing a smart dash cam system that is able to record data during the transportation of a cold chain at Computex 2022.

The WiZAVIU smart system is able to track the temperature and compressor running data of a cold chain truck via sensors and can transmit the figures to a backend system for real-time monitoring.

WiBase chairman David Shen pointed out that Wistron has cooperated with IBase and Darwin Precisions to combine its technologies in mobile devices and edge AI software with IBase's smart traffic, smart city, and industrial control products to create new software-hardware-integrated solutions.

WiBase is primarily focusing on two major market trends - mobile and AIoT - for its long-term operation and is partnering with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to gain support in 5G and edge computing solution development.

Since demand for cold chains in Taiwan has been picking up in the wake of the pandemic, WiBase is optimistic about orders for its WiZAVIU smart system.

The system is equipped with ADAS to assist truck drivers in road safety and will transmit trucks' data to the central control center in any occurrence of incidents.