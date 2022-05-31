AUO Digitech showcases clean room-use cleaning robot

AUO Digitech Taiwan showcased its Class 100 cleaning robot specifically for use in clean rooms at Computex 2022.

Class 100, featuring patented dust-adhesive technology matched with smart cleaning route planning, can undertake cleaning without dust emission and environmental interference at clean rooms, said the company. The robot can be additionally equipped with environmental sensors such as gas particle counters, temperature and humidity sensors for monitoring the environment of clean rooms.

AUO Digitech, a subsidiary of panel maker AUO, is engaged in development of smart manufacturing solutions. It also exhibited its smart factory inspection module and CPS (cyber-physical system) at the event.

Equipped with various modular functions including thermal imaging and image recognition modules depending on different scenarios of factories, the smart factory inspection module can inspect environment of factories and real-time information to CPS to facilitate remote monitoring of the factories.

CPS is a management system characterized by a virtuality-reality integration platform based on digital twin technology. CPS combines digital twins of equipment, human-machine interaction on a 3D vision interface and connect them through various AI systems to reach system integration and all-time monitoring.

CPS has been used to automatically detect and analyze all parameters of equipment every day at an AUO's 8.5G facility.

Class 100 developed by AUO Digitech Taiwan

Photo: AU Optronics