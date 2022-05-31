中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:37
    cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    AUO Digitech showcases clean room-use cleaning robot

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    AUO Digitech Taiwan showcased its Class 100 cleaning robot specifically for use in clean rooms at Computex 2022.

    Class 100, featuring patented dust-adhesive technology matched with smart cleaning route planning, can undertake cleaning without dust emission and environmental interference at clean rooms, said the company. The robot can be additionally equipped with environmental sensors such as gas particle counters, temperature and humidity sensors for monitoring the environment of clean rooms.

    AUO Digitech, a subsidiary of panel maker AUO, is engaged in development of smart manufacturing solutions. It also exhibited its smart factory inspection module and CPS (cyber-physical system) at the event.

    Equipped with various modular functions including thermal imaging and image recognition modules depending on different scenarios of factories, the smart factory inspection module can inspect environment of factories and real-time information to CPS to facilitate remote monitoring of the factories.

    CPS is a management system characterized by a virtuality-reality integration platform based on digital twin technology. CPS combines digital twins of equipment, human-machine interaction on a 3D vision interface and connect them through various AI systems to reach system integration and all-time monitoring.

    CPS has been used to automatically detect and analyze all parameters of equipment every day at an AUO's 8.5G facility.

    Class 100 developed by AUO Digitech Taiwan

    Class 100 developed by AUO Digitech Taiwan
    Photo: AU Optronics

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Software, big data
    Tags
    2022 AUO AUO Digitech Taiwan Computex Computex 2022 robot
    Companies
    AU Optronics
    Related stories
    Apr 25
    AUO to showcase green solutions at Touch Taiwan 2022
    Apr 6
    AUO to set up 8.5G panel line with low carbon emissions
    Nov 3
    AUO, Adlink jointly develop edge visualization solutions for vertical applications
    Aug 17
    Smart manufacturing enhances profitability at AUO, Innolux
    Apr 26, 2021
    AUO striving to build versatile ecosystem via 3-pronged approach
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Computex 2022
    Top 10 publicly listed IC design houses in China
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing