中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:45
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV ADAS/AV

    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Many carmakers are gearing up to develop autopilot software and hardware. Credit: AFP

    Driven by the shortages of automotive chips, many automakers have embarked on semiconductor development, but they need to tackle multiple challenges such as cost and technical barriers, according to industry sources.

    Tesla provides the best example. The US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker dropped Intel's Mobileye and Nvidia's chips and turned to developing its own self-driving chips for cars such as Model 3.

    In the past, each international carmaker usually had its own ways of securing chip supply, but chip shortages since 2021 have compelled them to explore ways for ensuring undisrupted chip supply. Independent chip development is one of the ways.

    While carmakers get involved in chip development for different reasons, some of them are not very certain yet about positioning strategies. Market observers suppose most carmakers interested in chip development would focus on IC design. However, they might drop out of the undertaking midway or might not be engaged so deeply as estimated, observers said. The following are some aspects worth further observation.

    High costs

    Semiconductor Engineering estimated 7nm and 5nm chip development costs at US$297 million and over US$500 million, respecitvely. Qualcomm reportedly spent about US$300 million on the R&D of Snapdragon 8155 chips made with 7nm process. Among emerging carmakers, only Tesla has turned a profit, while others are struggling with losses.

    Technical barriers

    In developing 7nm field programmable gate array (FPGA) chips, US company Xilinx reportedly spent four years and mobilized up to 1,500 engineers, showing the difficulty of the project.

    Sources in the supply chain said autonomous driving and smart cockpits require different designs. Developers have to tap into CPU, GPU, and MPU development, which is no easy task and involves considerable personnel costs on engineers. For established carmakers, costs might not be a problem, but they are not necessarily able to recruit qualified talent for semiconductor development.

    Supply chain rivalry

    China-based companies are not yet able to develop 5nm and 7nm chips, so they have to rely on suppliers such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics.

    A growing number of Chinese carmakers aim at achieving chip autonomy. However, once they grow big enough, they might face the same international pressure besieging Huawei, Chinese media have warned.

    Apart from their own R&D efforts, many carmakers still maintain partnerships with established chip suppliers. For example, Volkswagen and BMW collaborate with Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Mobileye while continuing to build partnerships with platforms on advanced autonomous driving.

    China's emerging EV makers Nio and XPeng have been involved in chip development, and Li Auto also plans to follow suit. BYD, a more established carmaker, has been dedicated to power semiconductor development for years.

    In developing autonomous driving chips, Huawei, Horizon Robotics, SemiDrive, Black Sesame Technologies are exemplars. Xiaomi has also boosted investment in autonomous driving technology.

    Categories
    ADAS/AV Automotive IC Vehicle
    Tags
    analysis Automotive IC AV commentary vehicle
    Related story
    May 16
    Taiwan OSATs embracing more car, industrial IC orders from IDMs
    Related topic
    Opinions
    Related news from other sites
    Tesla set to pay for chips in advance in bid to overcome shortage
    May 27, 2021
    2022 Avalue e-channel webinar
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:58
    Vingroup to provide incentives to attract auto suppliers, say reports
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    EOI reschedules car lights production at new US plant
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    BYD monthly sales jump, defying lockdown disruptions