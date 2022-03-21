Will European auto supply chain move due to Russia-Ukraine war?

The automotive supply chain has been affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. European automakers have been hit the hardest due to their geographical relationship and have not ruled out moving some of their production capacity out of Europe and relying on increased production in the US and China. It is worth watching how this move will impact the European automotive ecosystem.

Although filling in the component gap due to supply disruption caused by the war is a top priority in the short term for the automotive supply chain, the process has not been as smooth as imagined.

Recently, Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, said its factory in Germany was forced to temporarily suspend production because it heavily relies on supply of wire harness from Ukraine. Volkswagen reportedly has put together a team of 150 people to find alternative suppliers.

AutoAnalysis estimates that Ukrainian factories account for 20% of Europe's wire harness supply and vehicle assembly cannot be completed without it. The defining characteristic of wire harnesses is in their customization. Every automaker has its own system, which makes finding substitute products in a short time frame difficult.

Several car models and related production of Europe-based BMW have also been affected. In addition to suspending production, BMW has also revised down its 2022 profit target.

Supply chain companies pointed out that risk diversification is the best strategy to reduce the crisis brought on by the war. That is why the US and China are considered the first choice. Not only do they have a comprehensive supply chain setup and a tremendous domestic demand, but most European automakers are also familiar with and have been working long-term in these markets; therefore, expanding in them will be faster.

As the auto industry changes from generation to generation, the automotive industry chains of various countries are reorganizing and reinvesting, particularly by reducing the manpower for fuel vehicles and increasing specialized technical personnel for future cars. Whether this will affect the European automotive ecosystem and future competitive development remains to be seen.

Factors affecting Europe carmaking industry

Europe is one of the top players in the global automotive ecosystem. With the rise of future cars and the supply shortage, international components manufacturers have heavily invested in Europe, including in lithium battery and semiconductor factories. If a leading automaker downsizes its operation in response to changes in local demand, will it impact follow-up growth of investment cases?

If European automakers start increasing their overseas investments, the supply chain would also face a redistribution of investment. Investing a lot in China-based factories is likely to cause problems in the US, and such a shift would be difficult. Global competition for components would also change accordingly.

The auto industry is an important provider of employment and income in Europe. A "wave of emigration" in the car sector could affect the development of the European automotive ecosystem.