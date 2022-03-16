中文網
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Denso, Bosch get nod from India auto components incentive scheme

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: AFP

    According to the latest announcement by the Indian government, India's advanced automobile incentive scheme has attracted US$9.8 billion investment from companies home and abroad.

    After releasing the list of 20 applicants for auto and non-auto OEM in February, India's Ministry of Heavy Industries unveiled the list of 75 auto components applicants under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components, including Asahi India Glass, Bosch Automotive Electronics India, Hero MotoCorp, Denso Ten Minda India, according to the ministry's press release published on the Press Information Bureau of India website.

    India's Ministry of Heavy Industries said that a total of 95 companies committed INR$748.5 billion (US$9.8 billion) investment over five years under the PLI scheme, including INR$450.16 billion investment from 20 applicants for auto and non-auto OEM and INR$298.34 billion investment from 75 applicants for auto components manufacturing.

    India's PLI for automobile and auto components has two parts. The production of battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is qualified for the incentive scheme for the automobile OEM, and the manufacturing of advanced automotive technology is eligible for the cash subsidy for auto components. Incentives are applicable according to the sales value of the applicants' clean vehicles and advanced automotive components manufactured in India from April 2022 onwards for five years.

    India's Ministry of Heavy Industries said that the PLI for automobile and auto components with a budget of INR$259.38 billion successfully attracted companies from Japan, Germany, USA, UK, South Korea, Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy, showing the industry has faith in India as a world-class manufacturing destination.

    Business Standard quoted Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch India, saying that the company is setting aside around INR$10 billion over the next five to six years on advanced technologies. Automobile component supplier Minda Corporation expects to invest five percent of its revenue for the PLI scheme for fiscal 2023 (April 2022 to March 2023).

