    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 17, 2022
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Reliance furthers battery manufacturing capability in Lithium Werks acquisition

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance, Credit: AFP

    In a bid to build a multi giga-scale renewable energy business, Reliance New Energy acquired Lithium Werks, the second such deal in less than three months, helping Reliance foray into automobile batteries manufacturing and energy storage ecosystem.

    Reliance Industries issued a press release announcing its subsidiary Reliance New Energy will acquire all of the assets of Lithium Werks for US$ 61 million, including the entire IP portfolio of up to 219 LFP battery-related patents, the manufacturing facility in China, and key business contracts.

    Founded in 2017, Lithium Werks provides cobalt- and nickel-free LFP batteries, which have gained popularity in recent years after China-based battery manufacturers adopted the technology in electric vehicles. Operating in the U.S., Europe, and China, Lithium Werks has a production capacity of 200MWh, including coating, cell, and custom module manufacturing. Its batteries are used in applications such as industrial, medical, marine, energy storage, commercial transportation.

    Reliance said in the press release that the acquisitions of UK-based sodium-ion battery startup Faradion and LFP battery manufacturer Lithium Werks would allow Reliance to not only manufacture at large scale certain key materials, such as cathode, anode, and electrolyte but also produce batteries and module systems consisting of different chemistries for various applications.

    India-based lithium-ion manufacturers mainly import cells and assembly, and India does not produce cobalt used in NMC-based batteries. For Reliance, the cost of LFP batteries is lower than NMC batteries. Besides, sodium is abundant on Earth, potentially lowering the cost of sodium-ion batteries once the technology is commercialized.

    The Lithium Werks deal is part of a series of acquisitions launched by Reliance since it announced a US$10 billion investment plan over three years to build its green business in mid-2021. Since then, Reliance has acquired and invested in EC Solar Holdings, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, NexWafe, Faradion, Altigreen Propulsion Labs, etc. Earlier in 2022, Reliance also invested INR$5.95 trillion(US$780 million) in setting up a 100GW green energy factory in Gujarat and applied for the Production Linked Incentive schemes for advanced chemical cells and high-efficiency solar modules.

