    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 24, 2022
    Canada becomes cultivating ground for unicorns

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: AFP

    Last year, a total of 959 private startup companies around the world reached US$1 billion valuation and were recognized as unicorns, according to a report by CB Insights. The number of unicorns has risen by 69% from 2020. In the first half of 2021, ten unicorns were born in Canada.

    More than 10 unicorns in 2021

    Earlier this year, Canada-based supply chain management company Assent Compliance raised US$350 million – the largest amount in the history of Canada's software sector, making the company the latest unicorn startup from Canada. Lead investors in Assent Compliance include Vista Equity Partners Management, Volition Capital, and First Ascent Ventures.

    Some of the most successful unicorns are based in Canada as the Canadian government provides generous tax incentives and supportive policies. There is also a large pool of hi-tech talents in Canada. Most unicorns in Canada focus on providing digital solutions and internet services; for example, PointClickCare, Figment, and Visier.

    In the first half of 2021, the tech startups in Canada raised nearly the same amount in the entire year of 2019, with 22 companies raising over US$100 million. Some of the large deals – from Clearco to Trulioo – were backed by American investors. In June 2021, Clearco raised US$215 million with a valuation growing past US$200 million. Electronic identity verification company Trulioo raised US$476 million in series D, which was led by TCV.

    Female leadership

    By January 2021, among 56 soon-to-be unicorns in Canada, 14% of them have at least one female co-founder. According to a global survey, 10% of unicorn startups were founded by at least one female leader. Other surveys also showed that women accounted for nearly 25% of the management team members of seven Canada-based unicorns.

    The top-3 women-led Canada-based soonicorns reached over US$600 million in valuation – including LiveKindly with over US$800 million valuations, Element AI and Geneseeq. According to various public sources, LiveKindly received at least US$335 million from two rounds of fundraising. Element AI received over US$257 million from four rounds; Geneseeq raised about US$200 million in a total of five rounds.

    analysis Canada startup unicorns
