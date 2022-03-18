E Ink and Avalue launch new e-paper tablet

E-paper display supplier E Ink Holdings and industrial PC solution provider Avalue Technology have launched a business-use tablet solution, which they said can also be used at schools and hospitals.

The Digital Paper Tablet is on display at their joint booth at the Global Health Conference & Exhibition hosted by HIMSS from March 14-18 in Florida, the US, E Ink said in a press release.

The Digital Paper Tablet is based on a product developed by Linfiny, a joint development between E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions, it said.

The tablet is offered in two sizes, 10.3 inches and 13.3 inches, weighing only 261 grams and 378 grams respectively, it added.

Both products feature a digital pen supported by Wacom's battery-free EMR technology and the latest E Ink Carta 1250 screen technology, presenting better contrast ratio, faster page turns and pen writing speed, it said.

Each tablet comes with 32GB of internal memory and advanced security features, allowing for secure encryption of user's data, it said.

The glare-free display is suitable for longer-term reading, even in direct sunlight, while saving the use of paper and energy, with a battery that can go weeks between charges, it said.

The tablet comes with Digital Paper Control Server Software (DCSS), which includes a set of application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable secure transfers of documents among tablets, it said, adding that the tablet can also connect with existing services of Android applications.

E Ink and Avalue will provide technical development support for businesses to optimize the functionality and user interface.