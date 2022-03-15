Innolux subsidiary CarUX awarded car safety certificates

Innolux 's subsidiary CarUX Technology has won automotive safety certificates granted by Dekra Taiwan, according to the company.

During a ceremony on Monday, CarUX co-CEOs Kuo Kuo-hsiang and Lin Tien-jen received ISO 26262 and ASPICE certificates from Dekra Asia-Pacific senior vice president Kilian Aviles.

Thanks to the help of Dekra's experts, CarUX passed the assessments of Automotive Software Performance Improvement and Capability dEtermination (ASPICE) and ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level-D (ASIL-D), it said.

The company is also the first panel maker in Taiwan to obtain the certification of Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) under the highest AL3 level, it added.

Building on its solid R&D capabilities, CarUX will develop smart automotive products that comply with international safety standards, it said.

The booming AI 5G, and IoT technologies are making smart automotive displays more important, it said.

The demand for smarter and individualized automotive electronics and interfaces compels automakers and peripheral suppliers to implement stricter safety standards for components used in cars, it said.

CarUX will lay more emphasis on autonomous driving and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies and consolidate its leadership in the smart car display sector, the company said.