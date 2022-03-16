中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Mar 16, 2022
    13:47
    mostly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    T-Global
    Sponsored
    COVID spike in China disrupting handset CIS shipments, sources say
    1h 17min ago
    PWM IC supply to stay tight
    Mar 15, 22:53
    Shenzhen lockdown unlikely to hit chipmakers
    Mar 15, 22:37
    Unizyx expects shortage of networking chips to greatly improve
    Mar 15, 22:13
    Notebook ODMs turn cautious amid market uncertainty
    Mar 15, 21:20
    Accton sees output affected by coronavirus lockdown in Shenzhen
    Mar 15, 21:06
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Ace Pillar acquires 100% stake in BlueWalker

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Peter Chen, chairman and president of Qisda, a shareholder of Ace Pillar; Credit: DIGITIMES

    Ace Pillar, a distributor of mechatronic components used in industrial automation and provider of corresponding system integration services, will acquire a 100% stake in BlueWalker, a Germany-based UPS maker, at EUR4.00 million (US$4.39 million), according to the company.

    The stake investment is motivated by adding UPS to Ace's existing product lines used in green energy and helping Ace tap the European market, Ace said.

    Demand for green energy keeps increasing along with a reduction in carbon emission toward net-zero carbon emission. The use of green energy compels UPS to become a stable power supply and energy storage, Ace noted.

    Founded in 2004, BlueWalker provides nearly 300 models of UPS under over 40 series for sale under its own brand PowerWalker. Its UPS is used in consumer electronics and large industrial facilities and sold in more than 20 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Ace indicated.

    Ace provides more than 2,500 mechatronic components for over 7,000 clients in Taiwan and China currently and will combine BlueWalker-developed UPS with components used in green energy to enhance marketing in Taiwan and China.

    Ace has reported consolidated revenues of NT$244.6 million (US$8.7 million) for February, slipping 17.87% on month but growing 14.72% on year, and those of NT$547.8 million for January-February, inching down 0.99% on year. The company has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.90 for 2021, accounting for 68.18% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.32.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    Ace Pillar green energy UPS
    Related stories
    Feb 22
    Ace Pillar, Coretronic MEMS showcase products at Taiwan machine show
    May 29, 2020
    IPC maker DFI to deepen deployments in AIoT, 5G
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 10, 10:31
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Wednesday 9 March 2022
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 15, 10:37
    India's Tata Elxsi to build EV ecosystem with Japan's Renesas
    Wednesday 16 March 2022
    China carmakers suspend production due to Shenzhen lockdown
    Wednesday 16 March 2022
    InnoKnight provides hardware-agnostic charging solutions
    Wednesday 16 March 2022
    TSEC returns to profits in 2021