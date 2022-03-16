Ace Pillar acquires 100% stake in BlueWalker

Ace Pillar, a distributor of mechatronic components used in industrial automation and provider of corresponding system integration services, will acquire a 100% stake in BlueWalker, a Germany-based UPS maker, at EUR4.00 million (US$4.39 million), according to the company.

The stake investment is motivated by adding UPS to Ace's existing product lines used in green energy and helping Ace tap the European market, Ace said.

Demand for green energy keeps increasing along with a reduction in carbon emission toward net-zero carbon emission. The use of green energy compels UPS to become a stable power supply and energy storage, Ace noted.

Founded in 2004, BlueWalker provides nearly 300 models of UPS under over 40 series for sale under its own brand PowerWalker. Its UPS is used in consumer electronics and large industrial facilities and sold in more than 20 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Ace indicated.

Ace provides more than 2,500 mechatronic components for over 7,000 clients in Taiwan and China currently and will combine BlueWalker-developed UPS with components used in green energy to enhance marketing in Taiwan and China.

Ace has reported consolidated revenues of NT$244.6 million (US$8.7 million) for February, slipping 17.87% on month but growing 14.72% on year, and those of NT$547.8 million for January-February, inching down 0.99% on year. The company has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.90 for 2021, accounting for 68.18% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.32.