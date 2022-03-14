Tesla orders surge 100% in some areas of US

Orders for Tesla models increased by 100% in some areas of the US last week after oil prices skyrocketed in the country due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to media reports.

According to reports from Electrek and Teslarati, the recent gas price upsurge triggered by the US sanctions on Russian oil has turned consumers in the US toward electric vehicles (EVs). However, the sudden order increase is unlikely to affect Tesla's deliveries since the automaker still has a large backlog of orders.

The average gas price has soared to over US$4 a gallon in most areas of the US, with some regions hitting US$5 a gallon. According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price in the US is US$4.318 per gallon, which is an US$0.6 increase from a week ago and US$1.5 increase compared to a year ago.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently suggested that the US should increase its oil and natural gas production to mitigate the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, it would take some time to accomplish this goal, and oil prices in the US will likely continue to rise in the coming weeks, potentially benefiting Tesla and other EV makers, said analysts.

Tesla continues to dominate the EV market in the US in terms of vehicle sales. Its top three best-selling battery EVs (BEVs) in the country in January were Model Y, Model 3, and Model S. Model Y and Model 3 each accounted for 36.8% and 27%, respectively, of the total 50,400 BEVs sold in the US in January.

BEV sales in US in January

Source: InsideEVs, compiled by DIGITIMES, March 2022