中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Mar 19, 2022
    01:08
    mostly clear
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    T-Global
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Parpro sees rebounding demand for gaming machines, kiosks

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    ODM Parpro has seen clients increasingly take shipments of gaming machines and kiosks, signaling that demand for such equipment is rebounding from a bottom level along with easing of the pandemic, according to the company.

    Besides, Parpro has produced PCBs used in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and is a supply chain maker for Starlink. Parpro has developed many new devices used in LEO satellites, which are currently in process of certification, the company said.

    Since Parpro has set up two factories in California, one in Nevada and one in Mexico, the company has become a supply chain maker of components for North America-based suppliers of equipment used in aerospace and defense. As many of such suppliers require production in North America, Parpro is willing to cooperate with Taiwan-based component makers without production lines in North America by using its factories in the US or Mexico for outsourced production, the company noted.

    Parpro has issued 5-year zero-interest unsecured convertible bonds worth NT$500 million (US$17.6 million), with a large portion of the funds to be used in the expansion of production capacity.

    Parpro has reported consolidated revenues of NT$158.2 million for February, increasing 5.63% on month and 19.96% on year, and those of NT$307.9 million for January-February, growing 25.40% on year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    demand gaming kiosks Parpro
    Related stories
    May 25, 2020
    POS device makers coping with pandemic
    Nov 20, 2019
    Taiwan IPC firms expanding capacity locally
    Aug 21, 2019
    Parpro expands Mexico factory
    Jul 11, 2017
    Parpro sees surging June revenues
    Automakers stay alert to Russia-Ukraine conflict
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 09:24
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Thursday 10 March 2022
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Mar 18, 15:30
    Chinese carmakers developing auto chips
    Friday 18 March 2022
    India bets on green hydrogen to become energy net exporter
    Friday 18 March 2022
    UNCTAD predicts 11.4% hike in computer and electronic product prices due to Ukraine war
    Friday 18 March 2022
    Renesas halts operation at Japan plants after earthquake