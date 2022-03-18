Parpro sees rebounding demand for gaming machines, kiosks

ODM Parpro has seen clients increasingly take shipments of gaming machines and kiosks, signaling that demand for such equipment is rebounding from a bottom level along with easing of the pandemic, according to the company.

Besides, Parpro has produced PCBs used in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and is a supply chain maker for Starlink. Parpro has developed many new devices used in LEO satellites, which are currently in process of certification, the company said.

Since Parpro has set up two factories in California, one in Nevada and one in Mexico, the company has become a supply chain maker of components for North America-based suppliers of equipment used in aerospace and defense. As many of such suppliers require production in North America, Parpro is willing to cooperate with Taiwan-based component makers without production lines in North America by using its factories in the US or Mexico for outsourced production, the company noted.

Parpro has issued 5-year zero-interest unsecured convertible bonds worth NT$500 million (US$17.6 million), with a large portion of the funds to be used in the expansion of production capacity.

Parpro has reported consolidated revenues of NT$158.2 million for February, increasing 5.63% on month and 19.96% on year, and those of NT$307.9 million for January-February, growing 25.40% on year.