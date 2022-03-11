Delta February revenues down on month

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.620 billion (US$935 million) for February, decreasing 2.47% on month but increasing 25.93% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 60% of the consolidated revenues, devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure 26%, and devices used in industrial and building automation 14%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$51.890 billion for the first two months of 2022, rising 14.15% on year.

Delta will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$5.50 for 2021, accounting for 53.29% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$10.32.