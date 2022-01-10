Highlights of the day: Foundry houses unlikely to raise quotes in 2Q22

Taiwan-based foundries are likely to avoid raising IC manufacturing service quotes in the second quarter of 2022, as their fabless clients are finding it more and more difficult to pass on the increases in costs onto their own customers. Meanwhile, the world's top pure-play foundry TSMC has reported record sales for fourth-quarter 2021. Memory module firms have also reported strong sales for fourth-quarter 2021.

Taiwan foundries may freeze quotes in 2Q22: Taiwan pure-play foundries are likely to freeze their quotes in the second quarter of 2022, as their fabless and IDM clients find it increasingly difficult to pass rising costs onto customers and are therefore more reluctant to accept higher foundry quotes, according to industry sources.

TSMC posts record 4Q21 revenue: TSMC saw its revenue climb to a record high of NT$438.19 billion (US$15.84 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Memory module firms post strong sales in 4Q21: Adata Technology and Team Group both saw their revenues hit peak for 2021 in the fourth quarter, while strong fourth-quarter sales boosted fellow memory module company Phison Electronics' revenue for all of 2021 to a record high.