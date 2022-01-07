中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:59
    light rain
    16°C
    CES 2022
    Home Tech IT + CE

    CES 2022: GeStream showcasing BeRobot

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    GeStream is a robotic designer who design and manufacture educational robots, service robots, AI voice chat robots, surveillance security robots, industrial robot arms, automated guided vehicles, robotic control boards, robotic sensors, servo motors, IOT modules, artificial intelligence systems, and robotic curriculum.

    BeRobot, short for "Be Any Robot," is a programmable educational humanoid robot, according to the company. BeRobot enables students, researchers, or hobbyists of all ages to easily learn the controls and mechanics of a real robot.

    BeRobot features a user friendly graphic user interface for beginners to easily control the robot's motions. For advanced users, it provides a software development kit using Microsoft Visual Basic, C++, C#, Java, Python, Scratch, Blockly and Labview to design custom projects.

    To enhance BeRobot's performance, GeStreamwe created various hardware expansion modules such as sensor modules, control modules, and communication modules. A few of these modules are sound sensor, optical sensor, voice controller, visual controller, and Bluetooth communication for phone APPs. The hardware utilizes green energy technology to reduce power consumption.

    In addition to these features, BeRobot can transform into different types of animals, like dinosaur, dog, crab, snake, goose, or scorpion. Because of this multi-part design, users can easily replace damaged parts to save maintenance costs. The servo motor embedded with a long lifecycle supersonic motor (70k RPM) which drives zero backlash precision gear sets and 500k rotation of life cycles precision sensors.

    For safety purposes, BeRobot includes a crash prevention mechanism that prevents the inner circuitry from overheating. BeRobot is made in Taiwan with ROHS compliance.

