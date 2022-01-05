中文網
    CES 2022: Giftpack AI transforming business gifting

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Giftpack

    Giftpack is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered corporate gifting CRM that helps businesses create and manage personalized gift lists, send gifts with speed, and track relationship health.

    Giftpack AI helps businesses of different sizes send individually-tailored gifts to thousands of employees and clients worldwide with AI technology in seconds. The multicultural team is sponsored by the Taiwanese government to attend CES 2022 in January in the TTA (Taiwan Tech Arena) exhibition area. At CES, Giftpack is seeking potential B2B clients who own businesses that operate internationally or nationwide. On average, the speed of the whole employee gifting process is accelerated by 95% with the help of the product, compared to traditional hand-picked gifting, said the company.

    Since its launch in summer 2020, the company has dealt with over 40,000 gifts and sent them to more than 70 countries, with a 92% gift satisfaction rate from gift receivers' feedback, said Giftpack. From list import, idea generation, invitation, packaging, shipping, process tracking, all the way to data analytics and customer service, Giftpack aims to provide a hassle-free gifting experience and lets AI take over all the heavy lifting. Giftpack "not only saves you time on gifting with high-quality gifts," said Archer Chiang, CEO of Giftpack AI. "We also see higher employee retention in those companies using our service".

    The mission behind Giftpack AI is relatively simple in contrast to the AI algorithm underneath the hood. "The pandemic gave us despair, and then hope." As a serial entrepreneur himself, Chiang found out employee retention has been a long-existing problem in the business world. It became even more difficult to maintain meaningful connections in companies during work-from-home trends. "But we still see companies sending swag gifts which ended up on second-hand websites and landfills." Chiang in the end decided to bring Giftpack AI to the market to solve this problem with a fundamental difference: send individually-tailored gifts instead.

    How Giftpack AI works

    As soon as businesses import lists of gift receivers, they are able to launch gifting campaigns with a determined budget. The gift receivers will then fill out a 90-second survey for the AI to know their personal preferences. The five most suitable gifts are selected from a gifting pool of nearly four million products for receivers to choose from. At last, gifts are shipped globally and followed by a digital customer survey after arriving. All the processes above can be tracked by the person launching the campaign in one straightforward dashboard, which also allows them to generate and download gifting ROI reports.ts.

