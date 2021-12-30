Solomon uses AI 3D vision to control robotic arms

Solomon Technology has applied AI-based 3D vision software to control the movement of multiple robotic arms to reach harmonious collaboration among them, according to company chairman Johnny Chen.

Unlike the conventional use of pre-programmed instruction to control the movement of robotic arms, AI-based 3D vision software has the advantage of flexibly and quickly adjusting optimal paths for robotic arms according to variation of their working scenarios by virtue of algorithms, Chen noted. The advantage is especially significant in controlling many collaborative robotic arms simultaneously, Chen indicated.

In the case of pick and placement of materials/components, for example, AI-based 3D vision software detects relative locations of robotic arms and target materials/components and then computes optimal paths for robotic arms, enabling multiple robotic arms to collaboratively pick and place materials/components at high speeds without mutual collision, Chen explained.

Federal Express has adopted such AI-based 3D vision software for its logistics centers in Europe, with a single robotic arm undertaking pick and placement 1,200 times an hour and two arms in collaboration for 1,800 times an hour.

There has been robust demand for robotic arms from many industries, especially the semiconductor manufacturing and logistics ones, Chen said. Deployment of robotic arms is being extended from several separated single arms to multiple arms in collaboration or swarm robotic systems and for the latter two, smooth communications among individual robotic arms for collaboration hinges on efficient movement control systems, Chen indicated.