中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 28, 2021
    02:47
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Winway eyes business opportunity from new smartphone APs in 2022
    5h 18min ago
    SAA sees orders reach next years
    5h 18min ago
    Server ODMs to raise production capacities worldwide
    5h 45min ago
    Intel to become key client of Semco new Vietnam ABF substrate capacity
    5h 55min ago
    Quanta chairman expects sales to drive up by metaverses
    6h 11min ago
    IC supply priority shifting to non-consumer products for 2022
    6h 11min ago
    TSMC prepares ahead for advanced and non-miniaturization node developments, says ex-executive
    6h 12min ago
    Shortage of specialty DRAM may improve slightly in 2H22
    6h 12min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: 2022 may be bumpy for semiconductor market

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    The semiconductor market should remain robust in 2022, but chipmakers still face some factors, such as trade tensions, that could disrupt the market. But the automotive chip market may see shortages last till 2025 due to insufficient 8-inch fab support. Carmakers are relying more on sensors for ADAS, but there are limitations to sensors' capabilities.

    Chipmakers to face increasingly volatile market scenarios in 2022: Foundries and IC designers are set to face increasingly volatile market conditions in 2022, as strong demand seen in 2020-2021 is expected to start softening at a slow pace, US-China trade tensions remain unresolved and geopolitical risks continue to intensify.

    8-inch fab capacity for car chips to stay short of demand till 2025: Shortage of automotive chips will persist throughout 2022, particularly those fabricated at 8-inch wafer fabs, and may not ease until 2025 given that the majority of 8-inch fab capacities have been fully booked in the years ahead and it is increasingly difficult to expand capacity, according to industry sources.

    Vision sensor capabilities may still be limited for ADAS: In May 2021, Tesla announced some of its car models in North America would no longer use radar and LiDAR, using instead AI vision as the sensors for its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Categories
    Chips + components EV + green energy IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    ADAS AV editorial semiconductor
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    EV
    Opinions
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 27, 09:41
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    Wednesday 22 December 2021
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021