Highlights of the day: Tight supply to continue at foundries

Foundry capacity to stay tight in 2022 as global IC shortage lingers: Foundry capacity supply will remain tight in 2022 as global IC shortage has yet to ease and IC designers continue to seek more capacity support, although demand for certain chips like consumer MCUs is slowing down and their inventories are rising, according to industry sources.

Notebook shipments to stay stable in 2022 thanks to demand from gaming and enterprises: Despite slipping demand for entry-level notebooks and Chromebooks, overall notebook shipments are expected to be stable in 2022 as orders for enterprise and gaming notebooks are still growing, according to sources from the IC design industry.

Taiwan encourages research on next-gen compound semiconductors: Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) is seeking proposals for its massive next-generation compound semiconductors prospective research and development project to explore the potential of wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors.