    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    19:22
    mostly clear
    20°C
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    GeneTouch sees booming orders in 4Q21

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Touch displays produced by GeneTouch. Credit: DIGITIMES

    GeneTouch, a maker of large-size and special-specs touch displays, has obtained significant amounts of OEM/ODM orders and others for own-brand sale in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company.

    With all its factories located in Taiwan, GeneTouch has received many orders shifted from China-based makers amid the US-China trade tensions, the company said.

    GeneTouch produces large-size LCD touch displays and niche-market touch displays used in casino machines, high-end POS devices and industrial computers, and is poised to produce high-end medical touch displays.

    For own-brand sale, GeneTouch focuses on whiteboards for schools, and it has won bids to supply touch displays used in energy management systems in schools in 2021.

    GeneTouch has reported consolidated revenues of NT$70.8 million (US$2.5 million) for November, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive time and hiking 95.81% sequentially and 119.65% on year, and those of NT$285.7 million for January-November grew 74.11% on year.

