Motech showcases TOPCon solar cells at Energy Taiwan 2021

Solar cell and PV module maker Motech Industries exhibited N-type mono-Si TOPCon bifacial solar cells of M6 size standard at Energy Taiwan 2021 during December 8-10.

Motech said it has developed such TOPCon solar cells via cooperation with government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and expects to finish VPC (voluntary product certification) by Ministry of Economic Affairs in second-quarter 2022 and then begin shipments in the following quarter. Motech said it will set up annual production capacity of 200MWp for such solar cells in 2022.

Motech also showcased MoPower-400, a PV modules made of 60 such TOPCon solar cells, each of which is halved for overlapping borders to save space, and such a PV module reaches an energy conversion rate of 21.96%, maximum power output of 400W and suffering much less light-induced degradation, the company indicated. For locally produced PV modules, the average energy conversion rate and maximum power output are 20.3% and 340W respectively, Motech added.

Due to higher efficiency and smaller panel area of a PV module, adoption of MoPower-400 can result in 8% less use of land area given the same amount of generated electricity, and 15-20% more sales revenues from generated electricity if the same volumes of PV modules are used, Motech explained.

Motech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$500.2 million (US$17.9 million) for November, decreasing 4.93% sequentially but increasing 93.42% on year, and those of NT$5.336 billion for January-November grew 59.35% on year.