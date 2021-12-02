中文網
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Epileds expanding capacity for IR LED chips

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies is investing NT$300 million (US$10.8 million) to expand production capacity for infrared (IR) LED chips used in sensing by 20%, with the additional capacity starting to come into operation by the end of 2021, according to the company.

    IR LED chips are expected to be the main source of business growth in 2022, Epileds said, adding orders for yellow- and red-light LED chips used in automotive lighting and large-size LED displays are expected to increase in 2022.

    Epileds posted consolidated revenues of NT$477.6 million, gross margin of 21.48%, operating profit of NT$35.1 million and net profit of NT$36.9 million for third-quarter 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.375 billion, gross margin of 21.17%, operating profit of NT$123.3 million and net profit of NT$114.1 million for January-September.

    IR LED-based sensing accounted for 43% of the January-September revenues, ultraviolet LED-based disinfection and curing 19%, automotive lighting 18%, backlighting 11%, and others 8%.

    Fellow maker Tyntek will expand production capacity for Si-based sensor chips by 30% in 2022, industry sources noted.

