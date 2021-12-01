Highlights of the day: Server makers may see chip shortage last into 2H22

Demand for servers remain robust, but component shortages have been undermining server shipments. Chip supply for servers is expected to persist into second-half 2022. TSMC is making progress in its advanced packaging technology. The foundry house has entered the next stage for its 3DFabric family of 3D silicon stacking. Suppliers of cylindrical lithium cells have notified clients that they will raise prices by 5-15% in first-quarter 2022.

Server ODMs expect server component shortage to persist through 2H22: Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a subsidiary of Quanta Computer specializing in the manufacture of datacenter servers, expects chip shortages, particularly the shortage of power management ICs (PMIC), to persist through the second half of 2022.

TSMC advanced packaging enters next phase of development, says company VP: TSMC's 3DFabric family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies is in the next stage of its development, advancing from system integration to system scaling, according to Douglas Yu, company VP of Pathfinding for System Integration.

Prices of cylindrical lithium cell to rise 5-15% in 2022: Cylindrical lithium battery cell prices will rise by 5-15% in the first quarter next year, following two-time price hikes this year, according to sources at battery module suppliers. Prices of cylindrical lithium cells have increased by 10-15% this year as demand for EV and power storage grows and shortages of materials persist.