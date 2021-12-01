Yankey sees backlog of orders swell

Yankey Engineering, a Taiwan-based provider of clean room and HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) integrated engineering services, has seen its backlog of orders exceed NT$17 billion (US$614 million), according to company chairman and CEO YC Lai.

Those orders reportedly mainly come from TSMC, Nan Ya PCB, Kinsus Interconnect Technology and Largan Precision.

Yankey entered TSMC's supply chain in 2010, with TSMC being its largest client accounting for about 45% of consolidated revenues, according to industry sources, adding TSMC will be a main sources of business growth for Yankey over the next 2-3 years.

Yankey's long-term clients also include Compeq Manufacturing, Zhen Ding Technology Holding and Macronix International, the sources said.

In order to minimize impact of fluctuating material costs, Yankey has signed 1- to 2-year contracts with main material suppliers, company president Jack Liu indicated.

Viewing that Taiwan-based manufacturers have been setting up factories in Vietnam, Yankey set up a business office in the country in 2020 and expects revenue contribution to begin in 2-3 years.

Yankey posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.709 billion, gross margin of 13.89%, operating profit of NT$862.1 million and net profit of 668.1 million for the first three quarters of 2021.

The domestic market took up 66.47% of the consolidated revenues and China 33.53%.