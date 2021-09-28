Sony tops smartphone CIS market in 1H21, says Strategy Analytics

The global smartphone image sensor market in the first half of 2021 clocked a total revenue of US$7 billion, with Sony capturing a 42% share, according to Strategy Analytics.

The smartphone image sensor market managed to record a revenue growth of more than 10% on year in the first half of this year, said Strategy Analytics. Sony Semiconductor took the top spot in the smartphone image sensor market with 42% revenue share, followed by Samsung System LSI with 25% share and OmniVision Technologies with 13%.

The top-three vendors took almost 80% revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market in the first half of 2021, Strategy Analytics indicated.

"The image sensor vendors witnessed an accelerated momentum from smartphone OEMs, who actively adopted high-resolution CIS and low-pixel CIS products for multicamera applications, to secure inventory and cater to pent-up demand," said Jeffrey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "Sony, Samsung and OmniVision supplied key high-resolution CIS products to leading smartphone OEMs in H1 2021."

"The introduction of new high-resolution and large format CIS products from the major vendors are expected to boost the revenue opportunities in the market. However, we note that the supply fluctuations of various high-pixel and low-pixel CIS products continue to challenge the growth prospects of the smartphone image sensor market," commented Stephen Entwistle, VP of Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics.