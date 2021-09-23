Young Optics to produce AR/VR-use lens pieces

Optical component and module maker Young Optics could begin volume production of AR/VR-use plastic lens pieces 3-6 months after clients place orders, according to the company.

Young Optics began R&D of AR/VR-use plastic lens pieces in 2017 and has made significant progress in specifications of such lens pieces, the company said. For the time being, it is necessary to realize R&D results through volume production at high yield rates, Young Optics indicated, adding that it expects to do so soon.

Apple has been said to be launching head-mounted AR devices, and it has been said that Young Optics will be in the devices' supply chain. In response, Young Optics declined to comment on rumors or matters concerning specific clients.

Unlike smartphone-use lenses that are matched with sensors, AR glasses are designed to display content directly to human eyes, Young Optics explained. Since human eyes are sharper than sensors in viewing objects, technical requirements for AR/VR-use plastic lens pieces are stricter than those for smartphone-use ones, Young Optics indicated.

The diameter of smartphone-use lens pieces is about 5mm, and for AR/VR-use ones it is about 50mm, Young Optics said. Besides, it is more difficult to design surface stability and axis deviation for producing AR/VR-use lens pieces than for smartphone-use oness, Young Optics explained.

Young Opticssaid that in second-half 2020 it began small-volume production of 5P (five plastic lens pieces) sets used in AR glasses for sports training, but sales of such AR glasses have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Young Optics said it can make over one million plastic lens pieces monthly and can immediately expand the production capacity if required.