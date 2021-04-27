IT + CE
Young Optics expects sales from car-use DLP projection engines to grow in 2021
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has become a supplier of DLP projection engines used in smart automotive headlights for German and Chinese first-tier automotive lamp makers, and expects the corresponding revenue proportion to rise from 2.5% in 2020 to 5-10% in 2021, according to company CEO and president Claude Hsu.

Young Optics will reportedly become a supplier for Apple's AR glasses. The company declined to comment on such speculation.

But it said it has begun shipments for near-eye optical modules in free-form-surface geometrical architecture.

Young Optics expects second-quarter 2021 shipments for optical components and/or modules used in smart home devices and 3D printers, and shipments for car-use DLP projection engines to grow sequentially.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.035 billion (US$36.4 million), gross margin of 13.59%, operating loss of NT$34.3 million and net loss of NT$32.5 million for first-quarter 2021. The company suffered net loss per share of NT$2.07 for 2020, for which it will not distribute any dividend.

