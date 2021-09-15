Apple Watch Series 7 features larger displays

Apple has announced Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a re-engineered always-on Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest display ever.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces - Contour and Modular Duo - designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33% faster charging, said Apple.

Apple said its Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever and is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.