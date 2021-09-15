中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 15, 2021
    Apple unveils new iPad with A13, iPad mini with A15
    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Apple

    Apple has introduced its new iPad mini and new iPad (9th generation). The new iPad mini has a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display in a new array of finishes, such as pink, starlight, purple, and space gray. The new iPad (9th generation) features the A13 Bionic chip that packs more performance and capability into the iPad, all while retaining its all-day battery life, according to the vendor.

    The new iPad mini features the brand new A15 Bionic chip and delivers up to 80% faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever, says Apple. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, easily communicate and jot down ideas.

    The new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP ultrawide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and twice the storage of the previous generation.

    The new iPad's A13 Bionic chip delivers a 20% performance boost over the previous generation.

