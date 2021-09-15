中文網
    Apple touts camera advancements in iPhone 13 series
    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: Apple

    Apple has introduced its iPhone 13 series powered by A15 Bionic process, with a strong focus on camera advancements.

    The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max feature a three-rear-camera setup - ultrawide, wide, and telephoto. It enables macro photography on the new ultrawide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the wide camera. The 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 13 offer a dual-camera system.

    All four come with new Super Retina XDR OLED displays.

    "iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video."

    iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

    According to Apple, with new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone. The all-new wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9um pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos. Coupled with the larger f/1.5 aperture, the wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers an improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) - unique to iPhone - is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens.

    The new ultrawide camera features a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92% improvement for low-light environments. The new lens design, autofocus capability for the first time in the ultrawide on iPhone, and advanced software also unlock something never before possible on iPhone: macro photography. Users can capture sharp, stunning images where objects appear larger than life, magnifying subjects with a minimum focus distance of 2cm. Macro also extends to video including Slo-mo and Time-lapse. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also boast a new 77mm Telephoto camera, allowing users to get closer to their subjects while recording video and achieve even more classically framed portraits, offering 3x optical zoom for a total 6x optical zoom range on the camera system.

    iPhone 13 and 13 mini

    Apple says iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represent a massive leap in camera design with advancements in hardware and computational photography that deliver stunning photos and videos. The new wide camera, with 1.7um pixels, comes with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system and is capable of gathering 47% more light for less noise and brighter results. The sensor-shift OIS technology also comes to the wide camera.

