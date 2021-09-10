Highlights of the day: Foxconn to develop SiC components for EVs

Foxconn will start to make SiC components and IR MEMS sensors, used in EVs, at its 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu. The company disclosed some Taiwanese companies in Foxconn's supply chains are also involved in this SiC component development. It is worth noting that Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer has recently closed CNY3.3 billion (US$510 million) in its Series B funding round. The company's future plan to build an additional 12-inch silicon wafer manufacturing capacity might start to change the industry landscape of 12-inch silicon wafers. Taiwan OSATs have all begun to embrace backend orders shifted from Malaysia where was affected by a resurgence of COVID infections.

Bob Wei-Ming Chen, head of the semiconductor business group under Foxconn, said at a recent SEMI forum that its SiC components will be used in EV and solar energy applications, and IR MEMS sensors will be applied to night vision systems for EVs with Level 4-5 autonomous driving capability, as well as to medical detection, smart architecture and industrial control solutions.

Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer, a silicon wafer subsidiary owned previously by Japan's Ferrotec, has closed CNY3.3 billion (US$510 million) in its Series B funding round and will be stepping up its capacity expansion pace with the funding, according to industry sources in China.

Taiwan OSATs, including ASE Technology, Greatek Electronics, Lingsen Precision Industries and Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE), have all begun to install additional wire-bonding equipment since August. The backend houses are expected to have their new wire-bonders enter commercial production starting in the fourth quarter, allowing extra capacity for fulfilling orders shifted from clients in Southeast Asia, the sources said.