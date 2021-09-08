中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 8, 2021
    19:00
    mostly clear
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Highlights of the day: Networking device vendors have strong outlook
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's networking device makers see clear order visibility through the first half of 2022, thanks to demand from the stay-at-home activities and companies whose employees are retruning to offices. Cooling module suppliers believe that vapor chambers, now found mostly in notebooks, will become a key component for smartphones. But handset demand remains weak, reportedly prompting CIS vendor OmniVision to cut back orders for IC manufacturing in Taiwan.

    Networking device makers see order visibility extended to 1H22: Taiwan-based networking device manufacturers including Accton Technology, Arcadyan Technology and Sercomm have enjoyed clear order visibility through the first half of next year, while still encountering IC shortages, according to industry sources.

    More smartphone vendors to adopt vapor chambers for new models: More China- and South Korea-based smartphone vendors are expected to adopt vapor chambers (VCs) for their new models slated for launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

    OmniVision to cut back wafer starts at Taiwan foundries, say sources: OmniVision plans to cut back substantially its orders placed with Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector, according to market sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices Telecom service, infrastructure Wireless networking
    Tags
    editorial
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader