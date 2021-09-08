Highlights of the day: Networking device vendors have strong outlook

Taiwan's networking device makers see clear order visibility through the first half of 2022, thanks to demand from the stay-at-home activities and companies whose employees are retruning to offices. Cooling module suppliers believe that vapor chambers, now found mostly in notebooks, will become a key component for smartphones. But handset demand remains weak, reportedly prompting CIS vendor OmniVision to cut back orders for IC manufacturing in Taiwan.

Networking device makers see order visibility extended to 1H22: Taiwan-based networking device manufacturers including Accton Technology, Arcadyan Technology and Sercomm have enjoyed clear order visibility through the first half of next year, while still encountering IC shortages, according to industry sources.

More smartphone vendors to adopt vapor chambers for new models: More China- and South Korea-based smartphone vendors are expected to adopt vapor chambers (VCs) for their new models slated for launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

OmniVision to cut back wafer starts at Taiwan foundries, say sources: OmniVision plans to cut back substantially its orders placed with Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector, according to market sources.