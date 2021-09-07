Nan Ya Plastics posts record-high revenue for August

Nan Ya Plastics announced that their August 2021 revenue will set a new single-quarter record, reaching NT$37.42 billion (US$1.4 billion) with 68.49% growth on year.

The demand for electronic materials such as copper foil, fiberglass cloth, copper clad laminate (CCL), and epoxy continues to be robust in 2021. Additionally, the high raw material cost of epoxy has raised its quoted price. The company attributes these factors to its outstanding August revenue.

Market supply and demand for bisphenol A (BPA), the upstream raw material of resin and polycarbonate, remains tight. This is due to port delays of imported raw materials supply from China and companies within the industry conducting routine maintenance. Additionally, downstream electronics companies are facing strong demand in the peak season.

The average monthly price for BPA increased by nearly 18%. Despite a comparatively lower shipment volume than the previous month, turnover still rose.

Nan Ya pointed out that due to weak quotations for BPA during the last third of the second quarter, clients took a wait-and-see attitude until July when a large number of downstream orders resumed. As a result, shipments for August were lower than in July but does not reflect a large fluctuation in demand.

Polyester and plastic product lines both maintained revenue growth owing to anti-dumping duties levied by the USA for imported plastic pellets for bottles. Additionally, increased shipping costs and the shortage of shipping containers have created a good opportunity for Nan Ya's polyester factory in South Carolina to receive more orders. Furthermore, plastic product lines sales remain stable and the company continues to focus on niche applications for automotive use and medical materials.

Looking ahead to September, Nan Ya believes that operations in the third quarter will lead to both quarterly and annual increases. However, two production lines for BPA, a major profit contributor, will be shut down for the entire month of September for routine maintenance, reducing the utilization rate to 50%. As a result, overall revenue will be lower than in August, but remaining product lines are expected to slightly increase or remain flat.

Driven by trends such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, and automotive use, ABF and BT substrates demand will continue. SiP substrates for high-end lens modules for 5G mobile phones are expected to add to the growth of the substrate business.

The company expects to benefit from the material stock-up effect of the PRC National Day holiday in China; however, material shortages continue to be a problem for the supply chain, which has resulted in reduced output, stocking or rush ordering, by the downstream.

Nan Ya noted that the group's vertical integration for its electronic materials is better than others in the industry. Furthermore, its new copper foil factory in Chiayi and new ABF production capacity and output are expected to make significant contributions to the company's revenue and profits.

Nan Ya will continue to evaluate the market prospects and adjust capital expenditures to seize relevant business opportunities.