    Taipei
    Mon, Sep 6, 2021
    Electronic control module acts as brain of EVs, says Andy Lee, Foxtron president
    Staff reporter, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Electric power, batteries, and the electronic control module are the three frameworks of electric vehicles (EVs). Having an efficient integration of the three systems is crucial to EV development, according to Andy Lee, president for Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a new member of the Foxconn Group.

    Electric power motors for EVs replace engines matched with gearboxes. MCUs (motor control units) replace ECUs (engine control units) to provide efficiency in overall driving. Batteries plus BMS (battery management system) replace oil tanks for energy efficiency, Lee said.

    In addition to MCUs and BMS, VCUs (vehicle control units) is another element in the electronic control module, which is used for coordinating MCUs and BMS to control power and realize optimal dynamic overall performance for EVs, Lee noted.

    Technological advancement in power efficiency

    In terms of technological development, electric power system focuses on efficiency and efficacy of power (acceleration, maximum speeds), power density and rotating speed. The main technological trends are mainly the design that integrates motors, control units, gearboxes, and other components of the driving system to reach the best performance-cost ratio, Lee indicated.

    For example, flat wire winding technology can reduce energy loss in transferring energy and increase power density; 2-speed reducers can enhance the smooth output of power and hike efficiency in using energy. Low-rare-earth magnet motors or magnet-free models, using inductance technology to transfer power to rotors in place of the magnet, can reduce cost and hike efficiency. Adoption of 800V SiC power semiconductors for controllers can meet desired high power and low loss.

    For battery systems, the technological development focuses on low production cost, high energy density, fast power charging, and management for heat dissipation, Lee said. For example, R&D in decreasing content ratio for cobalt and increase that for nickel aims to reduce the use of cobalt, for it is a precious metal. R&D of batteries with high nickel content matched with SiC composite-based anodes, solid-state batteries, lithium-air batteries as well as the use of cell-to-pack and cell-to-chassis methods to hold more cells in space of the same size are intended to hike energy density, Lee noted.

    For common power of chargers of 100-150kW, 30-minute charging can increase power storage of batteries from 10% to 80%, Lee said. In order to hike charging efficiency, an increase in voltage of charging systems from 400V to 800V can shorten charging time to 5-10 minutes, Lee indicated.

    BMS is used to real-time monitor the operation of batteries to avoid spontaneous combustion arising from too high working temperatures, Lee noted. The number of times that a battery charges and discharges electricity is related to its performance. The higher number of times that batteries can charges and discharges, the longer the service life of the batteries can have, said Lee.

    So far, no single battery technology solution can meet all of the aforementioned requirements for functions of batteries and operational efficiency, Lee indicated. The technological advancement of batteries will be the key to the electric vehicle industry

    Future trends

    In line with the development of multiple functions and multiplexing needs, progressive technological development for electronic control module consists of:

    (1) Centralized operation of and management for functions: Automotive electrical/electronic architecture is evolving from a distributed type toward a centralized type to cope with complicated control logic and communication network.

    (2) Functional security: From design to execution of functions, hardware and software have to comply with the standards concerned.

    (3) Upgrading of OTA (over the air): Along with the development of IoV (Internet of vehicle) and software-defined vehicles, the system efficiency of cars can be increased and new functions can be added via OTA.

    The electronic control unit is like the brain of the EVs that completely connects the power system of a car with other key systems of it, Lee noted. In the future, automotive electrical/electronic architecture will be developed into centralized computing as well as distributed and localized sensing and driving. By virtue of design in centralized computing, the concept of software-defined vehicles is expected to be realized in the large-scale production of EVs in the near future.

    Foxtron president Andy Lee

    Foxtron Vehicle Technologies president Andy Lee
    Photo: DIGITIMES file photo

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV Green energy
    Tags
    automotive battery electric vehicle Foxconn Foxtron MCU president
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
