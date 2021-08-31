中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 1, 2021
    17:13
    clear
    33°C
    BSI upbeat about orders from Taiwan, US in 3Q21
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Industrial filter and filtration solution provider Bright Sheland International (BSI) is optimistic about orders from Taiwan and the US in third-quarter 2021, according to company president TL Ong.

    Such orders are expected to be for filters and filtration solutions used in manufacturing of semiconductors, PCBs, food and beverage as well as desalination of seawater, medical care and oil production.

    In terms of applications, manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics accounted for 39% of 2020 consolidated revenues, food and beverage for 9%, production of oil and petrochemicals for 7%, and water treatment and others for 45%.

    BSI has started production of PP short fiber, a material used to make filter cartridge, and melt-blown filter cartridges at its new factory in Vietnam.

    BSI is installing production equipment for melt-blown membrane used to make filter cartridges at its second factory in central Taiwan, with trial production likely to begin in September 2021. BSI will expand the production capacity in fourth-quarter 2021.

    BSI posted consolidated revenues of NT$156.6 million (US$5.6 million), gross margin of 38.00% and net profit of NT$5.9 million for second-quarter 2021, with the consolidated revenues hitting a quarterly record.

