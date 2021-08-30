Conductive paste maker Ample Electronic upbeat about 3Q21

Taiwan-based conductive paste supplier Ample Electronic Technology expects its shipments to ramp up further late in the third quarter due to persistently strong terminal market demand in the peak season and fulfillment of orders from new clients.

At its recent shareholder's meeting, the company said its order visibility for MLCC-use copper pastes remains at a regular level of one quarter, and that for silver pastes for inductor and chip resistor production is shorter due to the larger volatility of international silver prices.

The company said it has just completed the installation of new equipment with a new capacity to come online later in the year, which will help bolster its revenue performance for the second half of 2021.

Passive components continue to see strong demand for networking and gaming devices, and whether demand for notebook and handset applications will sustain momentum remains to be seen in the months ahead, according to industry sources. In particular, shipments of passive components for notebooks are more likely to be affected by shortages of chips and other components, the sources added.

The company has reported its July revenues rose 2.5% sequentially and 83.4% on year reaching a record high of NT$167 million (US$59.64 million), and its January-July revenues jumped 63.9% on year to NT$1.062 billion.