中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 27, 2021
    05:33
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CubTek to roll out mmWave imaging radars in 2022
    8h 8min ago
    IC design houses see customers become reluctant to accept higher prices
    8h 29min ago
    Samsung still faces hurdles in 3nm GAA process development
    8h 35min ago
    Probe card provider MPI to acquire Celadon Systems
    10h 40min ago
    Apple orders to boost 3Q21 revenue at light guide plate supplier GLT
    10h 48min ago
    ABF substrate suppliers see more customers seek long-term deals
    10h 58min ago
    CCL equipment maker Asia Metal enjoys strong orders pull-in
    10h 59min ago
    Lite-On expects sales to peak in 4Q21
    10h 59min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Apple bracing for higher production costs
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC's plans to raise its foundry services fees further are expected to send production costs up for Apple's devices. PCB makers see clear order visibility for their automotive applications in the months ahead, but chip shortage and the resurging COVID pandemic may undermine their actual shipments. Samsung has just released two new foldable phones, and vendor expects foldable phones will become the mainstream in the high-end phone segemnt.

    Apple, other TSMC clients to encounter rising costs: TSMC is poised to raise its quotes including those for advanced sub-7nm process technologies, which will result in more manufacturing costs facing Apple and other major clients, according to industry sources.

    Taiwan car PCB makers stay cautious despite brisk order visibility: Taiwan's automotive PCB makers, including Chin-Poon Industrial, Dynamic Electronics, Tripod Technology, and Unitech PCB, have all seen clear order visibility through the fourth quarter or even the year-end, but remain cautious about their sales prospects for the months ahead due to continuous chip shortage and fluctuating pandemic conditions, according to industry sources.

    Samsung expects foldable phones to go mainstream in high-end segment: Samsung Electronics Taiwan is lowering the prices of its high-end foldable phones in Taiwan with a substantial marketing budget to promote new models Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices Passive, PCB, other IC components PC, CE
    Tags
    Apple editorial
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Opinions
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 26, 09:18
    New DTS Play-Fi home theater technology first to provide wireless surround sound experience directly from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021