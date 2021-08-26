Highlights of the day: Apple bracing for higher production costs

Apple, other TSMC clients to encounter rising costs: TSMC is poised to raise its quotes including those for advanced sub-7nm process technologies, which will result in more manufacturing costs facing Apple and other major clients, according to industry sources.

Taiwan car PCB makers stay cautious despite brisk order visibility: Taiwan's automotive PCB makers, including Chin-Poon Industrial, Dynamic Electronics, Tripod Technology, and Unitech PCB, have all seen clear order visibility through the fourth quarter or even the year-end, but remain cautious about their sales prospects for the months ahead due to continuous chip shortage and fluctuating pandemic conditions, according to industry sources.

Samsung expects foldable phones to go mainstream in high-end segment: Samsung Electronics Taiwan is lowering the prices of its high-end foldable phones in Taiwan with a substantial marketing budget to promote new models Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.