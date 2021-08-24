India TWS shipments up 68% on year in 2Q21 with boAt maintaining lead

India's TWS market registered 68% on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint's IoT Service. This growth was driven by new launches in the affordable price segment along with improved features.

"We have seen a phenomenal change in India's TWS market with the entry of new players and frequent new launches. More than 40 brands have entered this market since 2020," said Counterpoint senior research analyst Anshika Jain, as cited in a company release.

"In the next quarter, we will see the entry of more brands (like Nothing Ear, Dizo and Micromax) across price tiers to grab a larger share of this untapped market. Some of the new entrants in Q2 2021 were Lava, Aiwa and TCL. Low-cost offerings have provided the necessary boost to this segment. The share of the INR1,000-INR2,000 price band grew to 60% of the overall shipments in Q2 2021 compared to 25% in the same quarter last year," said Jain.

Looking at the overall market dynamics, Jain added, "The market's growth saw some resistance during April due to COVID-19 restrictions, including on e-commerce giants in some parts of the country. However, the other two months of the quarter met the pent-up demand and helped maintain the growth momentum."

On the domestic manufacturing front, research associate Anam Padha said, "Players are looking to make these devices locally to reap the benefits of the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme. For instance, Mivi launched its first Made-in-India TWS device, called DuoPods A25, during the quarter. Mivi is the second brand after pTron to launch a Made-in-India TWS product. boAt has also decided to shift most of its manufacturing base to India to provide more affordable devices. The latest entrant, Aiwa, is also exploring a similar possibility, which indicates that more brands are likely to follow this path to offer new features at low price points."

In second-quarter 2021, boAt topped the charts for the fourth quarter in a row with a 37% share of the total TWS shipments in India. Aggressive marketing, celebrity endorsements and "value for money" offerings like the Airdopes 701, Airdopes 281 Pro and Airdopes 481V2 helped the brand to maintain a dominating position in the Indian TWS market. Pushing the inventory for its popular model Airdopes 131 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale in the second quarter was another driver for its growth.

Brands like OnePlus and Realme are leveraging their existing smartphone user base to grow their presence in the TWS market. The continuous popularity of the Buds Z has helped OnePlus capture the second spot in the growing market. Realme maintained its position in the Top 5 brands because of its affordable launches. The brand focused on offering prominent features like ANC at an affordable price point in its recently launched devices like the Buds Q2 and Buds Air 2.

Noise moved one step up to take the fourth spot in second-quarter 2021 with 117% on-year growth.

India TWS market share, 2Q21

Source: Counterpoint, complied by Digitimes, August 2021