    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 14, 2021
    Highlights of the day: Semiconductor outlook rosy
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    The semiconductor sector has seen supply fall far short of demand, with equilibrium unlikely to be restored until 2023 when new production capacity comes online. Until then, semiconductor firms will continue to see impressive sales. Many companies, such as semiconductor backend house ASE and notebook ODM Compal have alreay warned that IC shortages will remain a major challenge in 2022.

    Semiconductor prosperity to last through 2022: A new wave of prosperity is taking place in the global semiconductor industry. Fabless chipmakers, foundries and backend houses have all seen their supplies fall short of customer demand, which is expected to persist through 2022.

    IC shortage to remain challenging in 2022, says ASE: A shortfall in the supply of ICs will persist and remain a challenge facing businesses in 2022, according to OSAT market leader ASE Technology.

    Compal expects notebook chip shortage to continue into 2022: Notebook ODM Compal Electronics expects the ongoing shortages of notebook-use chips and components to last until the second half of next year.

