中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 12, 2021
    11:12
    partly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Zheng Ding, Flexium starting volume FPCB shipments for new iPhones
    1h 57min ago
    PCB maker GCE sees order visibility extended
    Aug 11, 22:15
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Aug 11, 22:10
    Ennostar to hike capacity for mini LED chips
    Aug 11, 22:06
    Taiwan analog IC suppliers may gain shifted orders from US
    Aug 11, 21:59
    DRAM prices unlikely to collapse in 2022, says Apacer president
    Aug 11, 21:51
    Notebook component suppliers post disappointing 2Q21 results
    Aug 11, 21:44
    Asustek sees PC supply continue lagging demand
    Aug 11, 21:33
    Sercomm seeing orders swell
    Aug 11, 21:25
    Automotive IC supply remains tight
    Aug 11, 21:24
    Pegatron expects 3Q21 shipments for notebooks to increase 15-20%
    Aug 11, 21:24
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Inventec approves investment for server plant expansion in Mexico
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Inventec's board of directors has approved a plan to build new production lines for servers in Mexico for an amount not exceeding US$75.9 million.

    Inventec pointed out that the board has agreed to the expansion, but the investment amount and the details of the new facilities are not yet finalized.

    The board also approved the company's second-quarter 2021 financial results with consolidated revenues rising 3% sequentially, gross profit inching up 1% and gross margin slipping 0.1pp to 4.5%. The company's operating profit margin for the second quarter stayed at 0.9%.

    Inventec reported net profits of NT$2.28 billion (US$81.1 million) for the first half of 2021, down 51.4% from the same period of last year, during which it sold a Shanghai plant for a non-operating income of NT$4.91 billion.

    Inventec will still enjoy robust orders in the second half, but its shipment status will heavily depend on the stability of component supply. So far, the company's notebook, server and smart end devices businesses are all witnessing component shortages, it said.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    component gross margin Inventec investment Mexico notebook ODM plant profit revenues server
    Companies
    Inventec
    Related stories
    Aug 10
    Notebook ODMs see constrained shipment growth, but rising revenues in 3Q21
    Aug 9
    Views from Taiwan (10): The structure of the server sector
    Aug 6
    Global server market – 2Q 2021
    Aug 6
    Taiwan notebooks – 2Q 2021
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research