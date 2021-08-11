Inventec approves investment for server plant expansion in Mexico

Inventec's board of directors has approved a plan to build new production lines for servers in Mexico for an amount not exceeding US$75.9 million.

Inventec pointed out that the board has agreed to the expansion, but the investment amount and the details of the new facilities are not yet finalized.

The board also approved the company's second-quarter 2021 financial results with consolidated revenues rising 3% sequentially, gross profit inching up 1% and gross margin slipping 0.1pp to 4.5%. The company's operating profit margin for the second quarter stayed at 0.9%.

Inventec reported net profits of NT$2.28 billion (US$81.1 million) for the first half of 2021, down 51.4% from the same period of last year, during which it sold a Shanghai plant for a non-operating income of NT$4.91 billion.

Inventec will still enjoy robust orders in the second half, but its shipment status will heavily depend on the stability of component supply. So far, the company's notebook, server and smart end devices businesses are all witnessing component shortages, it said.