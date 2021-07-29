中文網
    Highlights of the day: EV market approaching sweet spot
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    EV development is fast acclerating. Jack Cheng, CEO of the Foxconn-led MIH Alliance, an open platofrm for EV development, believes the EV market may reach its sweet spot in 2025-2026. In the semiconductor sector, MediaTek has raised its outlook for for 2021, expecting its revenues to grow 45% this year. In China, Unisoc is seeing a sharp rise in adoption of its smartphone APs by Chinese phone vendors.

    EV market likely to reach sweet spot in 2025-2026, says MIH CEO: The global electric vehicle (EV) market, judging from the progress in technological development, is likely to reach its sweet spot in 2025-2026, according to Jack Cheng, CEO for the MIH Alliance, a Foxconn (Hon Hai)-led open platform for developing EVs.

    MediaTek expects 45% revenue surge in 2021: MediaTek has revised upward its revenue growth forecast for 2021 to 45% from the 40% estimated previously, after reporting brisk revenue and gross margin results for the second quarter.

    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China: Unisoc will see shipments of its smartphone application processors for use by China-based handset companies climb 152% on year to 68.2 million units in 2021, enabling it to unseat HiSilicon as the third largest smartphone AP supplier, according to Digitimes Research.

