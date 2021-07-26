Highlights of the day: TSMC mulls more overseas fabs

TSMC is evaluating the feasibility of building more fabs overseas fabs, including Germany, according to the foundry house's chairman. Strong demand and tight capacity are sending foundry quotes rising. UMC is mulling raising service fees further by 10-15% in first-quarter 2022 for 40nm process. MIH CEO Jack Cheng believes the Foxconn-led open platofrm for EV development is revolutionzing the car industry.

TSMC in early stage talks over new German fab possibility: TSMC is in the early stages of discussions with clients over the feasibility of setting up a new fab in Germany, chairman Mark Liu told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on July 26.

UMC to raise quotes for 40nm, other processes in 1Q22: United Microelectronics (UMC) plans to raise its foundry quotes for 40nm process technology by 10-15% starting the first quarter of 2022.

Subverting and transforming the mobility market: COVID-19 has prompted many people to rethink life and work, and many industries to accelerate their development. Vehicle electrification has been picking up pace, and the car industry and smart mobility have entered a new era promising better, faster and more efficient development.