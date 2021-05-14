Highlights of the day: Foxconn, Fisker strike deals for EV

DIGITIMES staff

Foxconn has made another step towards developing more affordable electric vehicles. The EMS giant has just struck deals with California-based Fisker for the development of EVs with starting prices under US$30,000. Meanwhile, the global top-5 notebook brand vendors' combined shipment slipped in May due to component shortages, according to Digitimes esearch's latest figures. But ODM Quanta Computer expects its notebook shipments to stay robust in second-half 2021.

Fisker, Foxconn sign pacts for development of sub-US$30,000 EVs: Fisker, a developer of electric vehicles (EV) and mobility solutions, has announced it has signed framework agreements with Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group for joint development of EVs that will enter the market with starting prices under US$30,000, with manufacturing to start in the US from fourth-quarter 2023.

Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 4% in April: Despite seeing strong demand from the education and enterprise sectors, the global top-5 notebook brands (not including Apple) still saw their combined shipments slip 4% on month in May, due to component shortages.

Notebook demand to remain strong in 2H21, says Quanta: Quanta Computer continues to see notebook customers step up their pace of orders with the orders pull-in momentum to carry on in the second half of 2021, according to the Taiwan-based ODM.