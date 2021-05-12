Highlights of the day: Device makers turn cautious

DIGITIMES staff

Device makers may be heading towards inventory correction next quarter, as they revisit their production plans amid weakenig demand in some major markets. Taiwan-based chipmakers have seen some clients slow down the pace of orders. But many still believe demand will remain robust and component and material shotages will persist - which provides motivation for Nan Ya PCB to expand production capacity. Cryptominers' demand for graphics cards has been extremely strong. But as they only need graphics cards to support their mining, they are expected to dump other PC peripherals and motherboards that have come with bundle purchases of the grahics cards.

Chipmakers see customers turn cautious about placing orders: Taiwan-based IC design houses have seen terminal customers start slowing down their pace of orders, and are aware that downstream device makers will be revisiting their production plans and closely monitoring chip inventories they hold over the next quarter, according to industry sources.

Nan Ya to invest NT$8 billion to expand ABF substrate capacity: Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board has disclosed plans to invest a total of NT$8 billion (US$286.4 million) to expand production capacity for ABF substrates at its factory site in Shulin, northern Taiwan.

PC component sales may be hit by second-hand products from cryptominers in 2H21: Sales of PC peripherals, CPUs and motherboards are expected to be impacted by second-hand mint products offloaded by cryptominers in the second half of 2021, according to sources from the PC DIY channel.